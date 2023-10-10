Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Purchased by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 311.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of ELAN stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. 2,420,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,841,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.01. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $14.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELAN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

