Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 64,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 14.4% during the second quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.65.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $7.69 on Tuesday, reaching $579.45. 1,895,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.56, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $601.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $544.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

