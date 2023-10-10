Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Price Target Raised to $9.50 at Roth Mkm

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) had its target price lifted by Roth Mkm from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Energy Fuels from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.60. Energy Fuels has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $9.02.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 278.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Energy Fuels

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 259.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 28.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

