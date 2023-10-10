Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 502,755 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 294,738 shares.The stock last traded at $27.03 and had previously closed at $26.76.

The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at $21,079,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 53.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,121,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,270,000 after acquiring an additional 735,001 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter valued at about $14,359,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,133.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 440,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 405,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after purchasing an additional 309,863 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

