Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 502,755 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 294,738 shares.The stock last traded at $27.03 and had previously closed at $26.76.
The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
