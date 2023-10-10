Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Shares Gap Up to $14.25

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.25, but opened at $14.84. Entrada Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 3,167 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $528.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of -0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nerissa Kreher sold 6,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $97,537.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,618.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,060 shares of company stock worth $323,317. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,754,000 after acquiring an additional 42,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 563.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,821 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,014,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after buying an additional 68,114 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after buying an additional 107,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

