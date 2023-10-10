ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Gap Up to $64.25

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.25, but opened at $66.25. ePlus shares last traded at $66.41, with a volume of 3,501 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLUS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ePlus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ePlus from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

ePlus Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.62. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.22.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $574.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.55 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,434 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce M. Bowen sold 8,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $527,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,727 shares in the company, valued at $641,009.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,407 shares of company stock valued at $2,591,832. 2.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ePlus

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the second quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of ePlus by 862.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ePlus by 87.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ePlus by 70.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

