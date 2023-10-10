Eq LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Eq LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 5.5% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 90.3% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFG traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $86.03. 600,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

