Eq LLC Has $9.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Eq LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 7.5% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,791 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.