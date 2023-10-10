EQT (NYSE:EQT) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

EQT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EQT from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.06.

Get EQT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EQT

EQT Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EQT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.09. 4,040,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,277,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.21. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.98.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EQT will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 10,257.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.