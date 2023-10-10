Everett Harris & Co. CA Acquires 3,970 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,085,953 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 1.8% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $119,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of NIKE by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 402,415 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,415,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 37,163 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

NIKE Stock Up 0.9 %

NIKE stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.72. 577,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,217,243. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.75 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $149.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.71.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

