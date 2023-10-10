Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $864.20

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $864.20 and last traded at $829.65, with a volume of 3588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $853.37.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FRFHF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,350.00 to C$1,400.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,400.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$875.00 to C$980.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $833.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $755.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $28.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

