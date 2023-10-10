Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Bought by Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 61,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.58. The company had a trading volume of 241,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.27. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $47.69.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

