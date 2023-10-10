Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,177,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the previous session’s volume of 729,100 shares.The stock last traded at $43.43 and had previously closed at $43.45.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Total Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

