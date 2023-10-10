Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider John Chan Buys 32,823 Shares

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI – Get Free Report) insider John Chan acquired 32,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.67 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$21,991.41 ($14,097.06).

Finbar Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Finbar Group Company Profile

Finbar Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It engages in the development of commercial properties and medium to high density residential buildings, as well as rents its properties. Finbar Group Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

