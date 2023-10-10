First Heartland Consultants Inc. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,270,632,000 after acquiring an additional 617,798,804 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after buying an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $542,703,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $181,822,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $144,069,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

EFV stock opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.23. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

