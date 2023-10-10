First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $533,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,688 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.0% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $140.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $155.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.07.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

