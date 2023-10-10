First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Trading Down 3.1%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) fell 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.07. 699,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,557,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

AG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $146.69 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.51%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,105 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 174.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,703 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 45,603 shares during the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

