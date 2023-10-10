First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stock Position Decreased by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,498 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,023,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,329,000 after purchasing an additional 421,934 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,753,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,692,000 after purchasing an additional 278,470 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 594,694 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,615,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,207,000 after purchasing an additional 456,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,332,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.15. The stock had a trading volume of 487,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,548. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

