First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 374,714 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 156,962 shares.The stock last traded at $40.98 and had previously closed at $39.22.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Up 4.7 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average of $47.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.49.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0261 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.