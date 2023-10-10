First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 374,714 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 156,962 shares.The stock last traded at $40.98 and had previously closed at $39.22.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Up 4.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average of $47.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.49.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0261 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 569,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 463,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,862,000 after purchasing an additional 12,374 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 245,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 107,235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 238,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 228,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 21,037 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

