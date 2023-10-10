First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) is Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.69% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $14,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 143.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSL stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.79. The stock had a trading volume of 230,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,879. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

