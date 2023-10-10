Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Up 9%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $22.36. 883,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,244,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLNC shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.35.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.69.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $536.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.49 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 124.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 29.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.