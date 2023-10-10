Forterra (LON:FORT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $136.80

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 136.80 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 143.80 ($1.76), with a volume of 349112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142 ($1.74).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Forterra from GBX 245 ($3.00) to GBX 214 ($2.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.
Forterra Stock Up 1.3 %
Forterra Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Forterra’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.
About Forterra
Forterra plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke precast products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block and flooring, box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls; chimneys, roofing, and fuel system; special shaped bricks; paving; and façade system, including lightweight, brick slip cladding system, wonderwall, quickwall, and surebrick.
