Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.07.

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fortive has a 52-week low of $57.43 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.60. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,114.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,114.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,812.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter worth $340,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,690,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,404,000 after purchasing an additional 39,664 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 7.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Fortive by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 162,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after buying an additional 20,175 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

