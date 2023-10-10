Francis Financial Inc. Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Francis Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,196 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 92,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 26,623 shares in the last quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 244,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after buying an additional 87,351 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 47,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUV stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $34.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.13.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

