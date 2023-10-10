Francis Financial Inc. Has $8.30 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Francis Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 98.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,117 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up about 4.5% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Francis Financial Inc. owned about 4.47% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $8,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at $215,000.

Shares of DFSI stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,772. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.16. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $31.53.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

