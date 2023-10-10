Francis Financial Inc. Makes New $217,000 Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after acquiring an additional 900,154,588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,138.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,172,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869,272 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $793,008,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6,931.8% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 729,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,301,000 after purchasing an additional 719,246 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,675,000 after purchasing an additional 221,708 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.24. The stock had a trading volume of 71,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $210.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.99.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

