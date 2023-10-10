Francis Financial Inc. Purchases 145,289 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Francis Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 108.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 11.3% of Francis Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Francis Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $20,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $72.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,571. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.99 and a 52 week high of $77.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.98.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.