Francis Financial Inc. Purchases 145,289 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Francis Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 108.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 11.3% of Francis Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Francis Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $20,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
BIV stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $72.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,571. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.99 and a 52 week high of $77.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.98.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
