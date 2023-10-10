Francis Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Francis Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 237.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.7% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.78. 1,384,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,126. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.22. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The company has a market cap of $305.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.