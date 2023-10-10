Frontline (NYSE:FRO) PT Raised to $19.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.70% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Frontline from $19.20 to $18.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Frontline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.
View Our Latest Stock Report on FRO
Frontline Trading Up 2.4 %
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $522.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.46 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 42.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontline
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Frontline by 71.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Frontline in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Frontline
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.