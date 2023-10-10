Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.26, but opened at $19.77. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Frontline shares last traded at $19.79, with a volume of 1,399,966 shares.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Frontline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Frontline from $19.20 to $18.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Frontline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Get Frontline alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FRO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontline

Frontline Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Frontline in the first quarter worth $166,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Frontline in the second quarter valued at $3,453,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Frontline by 0.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 588,714 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Frontline by 7.1% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 14,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $522.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.46 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 42.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Frontline plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Frontline’s payout ratio is 86.25%.

About Frontline

(Get Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.