Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.26, but opened at $19.77. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Frontline shares last traded at $19.79, with a volume of 1,399,966 shares.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Frontline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Frontline from $19.20 to $18.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Frontline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontline
Frontline Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $522.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.46 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 42.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Frontline plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Frontline Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Frontline’s payout ratio is 86.25%.
About Frontline
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Frontline
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.