Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fulcrum Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.55. 1,974,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,445. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

