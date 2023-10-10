Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $6.33 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Fulcrum Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Xylem accounts for 1.7% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 350,026.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,284,618,000 after acquiring an additional 29,157,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,219,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,221,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Xylem by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,692,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,357,000 after buying an additional 121,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Xylem by 12.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,371,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,429,000 after acquiring an additional 581,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL stock traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $92.71. The company had a trading volume of 586,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,046. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.15 and its 200 day moving average is $103.75. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $84.15 and a one year high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

