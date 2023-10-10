Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 1,199 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 3.2% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $12,926,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.29.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $7.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $401.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $402.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.22. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 424,779 shares of company stock worth $168,609,298. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

