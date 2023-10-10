Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 149 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,141 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST traded up $6.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $565.41. 939,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $554.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $528.85. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $576.19.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

