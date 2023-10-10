Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 1,996 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Fulcrum Capital LLC cut its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Hershey accounts for about 1.8% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Hershey by 7.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.8% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 3.6% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $195.58. 461,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,892. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.56. The firm has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $190.13 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Argus dropped their target price on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.10.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,251 shares of company stock worth $4,034,181 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

