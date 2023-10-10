Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 595 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fulcrum Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 100,317.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after buying an additional 537,992,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in EOG Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,328 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,083,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,814,421 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,352,283,000 after purchasing an additional 262,445 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,919. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.73 and a 200-day moving average of $120.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.