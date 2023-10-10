Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 138,710 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,295,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CLSA cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.32 to $3.30 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Gaotu Techedu Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $729.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of -0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.96 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.89%.

Institutional Trading of Gaotu Techedu

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,598,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after buying an additional 238,233 shares during the period. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter valued at $23,522,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,508,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 238,918 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd raised its position in Gaotu Techedu by 218.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 5,300,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,084,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

