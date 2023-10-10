Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after acquiring an additional 58,729 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.87. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $53.55.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

