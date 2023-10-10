Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $372,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $20.71. 134,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,413. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.0483 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

