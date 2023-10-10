GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Purchased by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of GATX worth $8,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 125.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in GATX by 79.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in GATX in the first quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GATX stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.77. 7,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,082. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.98 and a fifty-two week high of $133.01.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $343.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.02 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on GATX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on GATX from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.50.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

