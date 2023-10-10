GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.01

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.01 and last traded at $37.01, with a volume of 120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.20.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.5 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.03.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.