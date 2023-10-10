General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Increased by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises approximately 1.5% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 18.9% in the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 386,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $708,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.3 %

GD stock opened at $237.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.13.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

