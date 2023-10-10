General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Lowered by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,282 shares during the quarter. General Mills makes up about 2.5% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Unigestion Holding SA owned approximately 0.10% of General Mills worth $42,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,614,735,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 245.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $30,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIS stock opened at $63.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.26. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.70.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

