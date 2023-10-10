Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $5.67. 553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 38,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Global Blue Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GB

Global Blue Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -580.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.51.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.85 million during the quarter. Global Blue Group had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Global Blue Group by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Global Blue Group in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Global Blue Group in the first quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Global Blue Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 22,958 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.