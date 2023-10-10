Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Purchased by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 1,804.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.76. The stock had a trading volume of 188,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,292. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.39. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $50.93 and a 1-year high of $74.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

