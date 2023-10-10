Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 19,663 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 100,784.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,738,765,000 after purchasing an additional 260,195,018 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 1,080.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,956,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after buying an additional 2,705,713 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $92,430,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 10,047.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,711,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,093,000 after buying an additional 1,694,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 97.2% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,595,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,362,000 after buying an additional 786,542 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.22. 261,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

