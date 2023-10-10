Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 66.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.23.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.03. The company had a trading volume of 793,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $100.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.17. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.01%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

