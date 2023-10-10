Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys 11,074 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,074 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,332 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32,535.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,631,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,571,000 after buying an additional 1,626,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.62. The company had a trading volume of 22,733,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,905,215. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.06 and a 52-week high of $109.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.33.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

