Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys 8,542 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in Corteva by 1.4% in the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 7.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.35.

Corteva stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.06. 426,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,717. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.57.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

