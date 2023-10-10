Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $3.73 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 678.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 470.8% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.48. 713,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,056. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $172.71 and a one year high of $293.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

